4 migrants dead, 10 missing as boat sinks off Tunisia's coast

Tunis, May 20 Four migrants died and 10 others went missing after a boat carrying 58 migrants sank off Tunisia's eastern coast, authorities said.

A total of 44 migrants onboard the boat were rescued off the coast of Sfax city, and search was still underway for the missing migrants, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported.

These migrants were trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Italy, according to the report.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, the number of illegal immigrants trying to go to Italy from Tunisia has increased.

