43 militants of 8 outfits surrender in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 7 A total of 43 militants, including a woman, of eight various extremist outfits laid down their arms and ammunition before Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh here at a function on Saturday.

The 43 included 13 cadres of the KYKL, 11 from the KCP, 5 each from the PLA/RPF, the KCP-N, and the UNLF, two from the PREPAK (PRO) and one each from PREPAK, and the NSCN-U.

The surrendered militants deposited arms, ammunition and explosives, including 19 AK series rifles, pistols, hand grenades, IEDs and live ammunition.

Director General of Police P. Doungel said that with the surrender of 43 militants, 644 utras of various outfits have come into the mainstream.

Addressing the surrendered militants, the Chief Minister said that the doors of the government always open for anyone willing to give up arms and join the mainstream.

He said that the government would provide the rehabilitation benefits under the scheme for Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation of Militants in the northeastern states, 2018 of the Union Home Ministry.

"Unity and ethnic harmony among all sections of the society is the need of the hour for building a prosperous and peaceful Manipur. With the collective efforts of the security forces and the civil society, 'War Against Drugs' would be successful to make Manipur a drugs-free state," Singh said.

Under the revised MHA scheme for Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation of Militants, a onetime financial grant of Rs 4 lakhs has been provided to each of the surrendered militants. The amount is to be kept in a bank in their names as fixed deposit for a period of three years. Each surrendered militant was paid a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 besides incentives for surrendered weapons. The surrendered militant would stay in a rehabilitation camp for three years.

