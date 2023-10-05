48 killed in Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine, says Zelensky
By IANS | Published: October 5, 2023 07:18 PM 2023-10-05T19:18:01+5:30 2023-10-05T19:20:06+5:30
Kiev, Oct 5 At least 48 people were killed in a Russian military strike in eastern Ukraine on ...
Kiev, Oct 5 At least 48 people were killed in a Russian military strike in eastern Ukraine on Thursday afternoon, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The strike happened near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region - close to the frontlines in the Donabas region - and a grocery store in Hroza village was hit, Zelensky said on his Telegram account, sharing pictures of the area.
He termed the attack a “brutal" crime.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app