48% people feel RLP will forge alliance with BJP after Raj Assembly polls

New Delhi, July 28 About 48 per cent people in Rajasthan feel that Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader and MP Hanuman Beniwal will forge an alliance with the BJP in the state after the Assembly elections, an opinion poll predicted on Friday.

The ABP-CVoter opinion poll, which was carried out between June 26 to July 25 in all the 200 Assembly seats of the desert state on 14,085 people asked which party should Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader and MP Hanuman Beniwal forge an alliance.

The survey claimed that 48.5 per cent people felt that RLP will forge an alliance with the BJP after polls, while 25.9 per cent people felt that it will go with the Congress and 10.5 per cent people felt that it will side with the AAP in the desert state.

The survey also said that 60.1 per cent of BJP people, 29.1 per cent of Congress supporters and 46.6 others feel that RLP will side with the saffron party in the state after Assembly elections.

It also pointed out that 15.9 per cent BJP supporters, 43.6 per cent grand old party people and 21.8 per cent other feel that Beniwal's party will go with the Congress in the state after election.

Meanwhile, the survey said that 9.5 per cent BJP people, 11.3 per cent Congress people and 15.1 per cent others feel that the RLP will have an alliance with the AAP after polls.

However, 15.1 per cent people said that they don't know and cannot comment.

