48.24% polling in phase I UP elections till 3 pm

New Delhi, Feb 10 Phase I of the polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Thursday saw 48.24 per cent voting till 3 p.m., according to the Election Commission of India.

"Phase I has seen 48.24 per cent polling till 3 p.m.," said the ECI statement along with a disclaimer that these are approximate figures as data from some polling stations takes time to be incorporated.

Agra saw 47.51 per cent, Aligarh 45.91 per cent, Bagpat 50.13 per cent, Bulandshahr 50.84 per cent, Gautam Budh Nagar 47.25 per cent, Ghaziabad 43.10 per cent, Hapur 51.63 per cent, Mathura 48.91 per cent, Meerut 48.91 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 52.17 per cent and Shamli saw 53 13 per cent voting, the EC statistics showed.

Of the total 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly, voting for 58 seats of the phase I of the seven phase elections is being held on Thursday. There are a total of 634 candidates in fray, 73 of them are women. As many as 2.28 crore voters (1.04 of them female) will exercise their franchise at 26,027 polling booths across 10,853 polling stations in 11 districts.

