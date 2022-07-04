5 killed during glacier collapse in Italy

Rome, July 4 A huge block of ice has collapsed from the Marmolada mountain in Italy, leaving at least five dead and 10 wounded, local media reported.

All the mountain rescue stations in the area have been activated and the injured have been hospitalised in several hospitals, the national Rai TV reported on Sunday, citing the Alpine Rescue, Xinhua news agency reported.

The detachment would have occurred along the normal ascent route to the summit, Rai said.

