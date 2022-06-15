5 MPs among 240 party workers detained during Cong's protest: Delhi Police

New Delhi, June 15 As many as 240 Congress workers, including five Members of Parliament, were on Wednesday detained during Congress' protest in the national capital against the ED grilling of Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, an official said.

"A total of 240 Congress workers were detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act for violation of lawful directions of the police, including four Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha member," said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order).

Hooda said that ever since the grilling of Rahul Gandhi started on Monday, many Congress leaders and workers have time and again tried to create public disturbances in utter disregard of the Supreme Court guidelines and the police's written communication that such processions are allowed only at designated areas like the Jantar Mantar.

"Today also, some leaders and workers of Congress tried to take out processions from the party office... Some of the party workers pushed and manhandled the police personnel present on duty and damaged police barricades which led to disorder," the Special CP said.

He added that some police personnel also sustained injuries during the mob control exercise but they maintained utmost restraint and preserved peace by effectively controlling the situation.

"Few miscreants also burnt some tyres near the Q Point which created panic among the public and caused traffic jams on the busy road. Suitable legal action is being taken against such illegal acts of the party leaders and supporters," he added.

