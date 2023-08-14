53 personnel to be awarded Fire Service Medals on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 A total of 53 personnel will be awarded Fire Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day.

Of these, the President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry will be awarded to three personnel and the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry will be awarded to one personnel for their acts of valour and gallantry.

"President’s Medal for Gallantry and President’s Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals will be awarded to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards on Republic Day and Independence Day each year," an official said.

The President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded to eight personnel and the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service will be awarded to 41 personnel for their distinguished and meritorious records of services.

"Forty-eight personnel and volunteers have also been awarded Home Guards and Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of Independence Day," government officials added.

