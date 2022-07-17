7 killed in road accident in Lebanon

Beirut, July 17 Seven persons were killed and several others were injured when a truck loaded with more than 40 ton of stones crashed into several other vehicles in the Lebanese border town of Arsal in Baalbek, Elnashra news website reported.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

The truck collided with a number of cars and a water tank, which in turn hit the wall of a house, according to Elnashra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor