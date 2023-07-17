'75 days of Manipur turmoil': Congress again demands CM Biren Singh’s resignation

Imphal, July 17 Manipur's opposition Congress on Monday again demanded resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, noting that despite 75 days having passed after the ethnic violence broke out, the state government utterly failed to restore normalcy and peace.

Congress state General Secretary P. Saratchandra said that it has been 75 days and the state is still under turmoil with no specific and realistic initiatives by the Central and state government to resolve the ethnic crisis.

“We don’t want an unqualified CM who is keen to protect his chair only destroying the interest of the state and its people. We have lost our trust in the BJP government and we strongly believe that the state government would not protect the people of Manipur,” he told the media.

Saratchandra said that lives of a large number of innocent people have been lost, thousands of people became homeless, and the people of the state are in unprecedented situation.

“Government has claimed that the militants who had signed the Suspension of Operation with the government were violating the ground rules. If this is true, then, what is the government doing,” he questioned.

The state government should fix the time of solving the issue and bring back peace in Manipur, or else hand it over to capable people, Saratchandra stated.

Manipur state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra and other senior leaders of the party on Monday distributed toys, chocolates, stationery and heartfelt gifts to children at a relief camp in Manipur.

Meanwhile, thousands of women cutting across different organisations staged protests in Imphal demanding restoration of peace and normalcy in the state. The women marched to CM's bunglow and wanted to meet Biren Singh to submit a memorandum. As they began a peaceful rally from Singjamei Market, a combined team of Rapid Action Forces and other security forces stopped them at the traffic point of Singjamei Chinga Makhong.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor