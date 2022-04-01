8 Brazilian Ministers leave office to run in Oct polls

Brasilia, April 1 Eight Brazilian ministers and several secretaries of state have left their posts in order to run for public office in October's general elections, the country's Official Gazette said.

Their requests and immediate replacements were signed by President Jair Bolsonaro so the officials could participate in the elections, where citizens will choose a President and Vice President, as well as governors, deputies and senators, reports Xinhia news agency.

In the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Cesar Pontes was replaced by Paulo Cesar Rezende Alvim, while Rogerio Marinho left the Ministry of Regional Development, which is headed by Daniel de Oliveira Duarte.

Minister of Citizenship Joao Roma handed the office over to Ronaldo Vieira Bento, while the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights is headed by Cristiane Rodrigues Britto, who replaced Damares Alves.

Tereza Cristina from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply was replaced by Marcos Montes Cordeiro, while at the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, Jose Carlos Oliveira took over from Onyx Lorenzoni.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Infrastructure is led by Marcelo Sampaio, replacing Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, and the Ministry of Tourism is headed by Carlos Alberto Gomes de Brito, who took over from Gilson Machado.

