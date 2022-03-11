A day after Congress debacle in Punjab, Sidhu says 'you reap what you sow,' need of 'chintan' not 'chinta'

A day after Congress debacle in Punjab polls, party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said "you reap what you sow" while noting there is a need to sow new seeds and 'chintan' and not 'chinta' should be done.

Sidhu, who lost from Amritsar East, said those who dug holes for him "got buried in holes 10ft deeper".

Referring to Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory in Punjab, he said "people have voted for change".

"People who dug holes for Sidhu got buried in holes 10ft deeper. Let bygones be bygones... People have voted for AAP for a change, I congratulate them... New seeds have to be sown... not 'chinta' (worry) but 'chintan' (deliberation) should be done," Sidhu told ANI.

Apart from Sidhu, Chief Minster Charanjit Singh Channi lost the polls. Channi had been declared Congress' chief ministerial candidate.

Sidhu, who was seen to have chief ministerial ambitions, said he is "not going into a deep thought of whether people accepted Channi's face as CM's candidate or not".

"You reap what you sow...This election was for a change...people took a great decision...public is never wrong..." he said.

"People have voted for AAP for a change, I congratulate them...People who dug holes for Sidhu got buried in holes 10ft deeper. Let bygones be bygones... People have voted for AAP for a change, I congratulate them," he added.

The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats in the 117-member legislative assembly.

Congress got 18 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two seats, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) three seats and Bahujan Samaj Party one seat.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor