A show of strength on Raje's birthday?

Jaipur, March 2 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will celebrate her birthday on March 8 at Keshoraipatan (Kota division), which according to her supporters will be a religious affair. However, BJP officials have said it will be a great show of strength for which a target to get 50,000 people has been given to team members.

The mammoth preparations for her grand birthday celebrations have heated up politics in the party and the state.

In a meeting organised by workers to make arrangements for her birthday celebrations, MLA Bhavani Singh Rajawat said, "Not only the Hadoti region, but the whole of Rajasthan is remembering the good governance of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. People are eager to hand over the reins of their destiny in her hands," he said.

His statement was supported by former minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat. Both of them claimed that many BJP leaders are eyeing for the Chief Minister's post, which according to veterans was a comment on BJP state president Satish Poonia and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

"In the coming days, the High Command should hand over the command of Rajasthan BJP to Vasundhara Raje, otherwise there will be no chance for the party to come back to power," said Rajawat.

Meanwhile, as per Raje team, "The former CM will offer her prayers on her birthday and this time, a special prayer will be offered for her ailing daughter in law also."

Last year, Raje celebrated her birthday in Bharatpur division where she went on a temple sojourn during her religious yatra. On this occasion, she restrained herself from giving any political message.

Now, all eyes are on her forthcoming birthday and if the former CM will give a strong political message.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor