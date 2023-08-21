AAP confirms participation for INDIA's Mumbai meeting

New Delhi, Aug 21 Aam Aadmi Party will participate in the third meeting of INDIA which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai at the end of this month.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed the participation while talking to reporters saying that they will participate in the meeting.

Earlier, the INDIA organised two meetings first in Bihar and second in Karnataka, AAP participated in both the meetings.

AAP was not happy with Congress leader Alka Lamba's remarks about Congress contesting all seven Delhi Lok Sabha independently. Some of AAP leaders had indicated that AAP will not attend crucial INDIA meeting in Mumbai.

However, after Congress clarified that Alka Lamba's statement wasn't an official statement, AAP leaders said that final decision will be taken by the party senior leaders.

AAP had sought Congress's help to oppose the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha and Congress had fully supported AAP.

