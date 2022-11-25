AAP files complaint against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari with State EC

New Delhi, Nov 25 The Aam Aadmi party on Friday filed a complaint with the state election commission against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other leaders in connection with the alleged death threats to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The BJP has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to defame and demoralise Arvind Kejriwal & the Aam Aadmi Party through negative statements in the media and unfounded conspiracies. With the MCD and Gujarat Assembly elections coming up, it is clear that Manoj Tiwari and BJP are aware and may be planning a conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal", the party has said in the complaint letter to State EC.

"We would like to appeal to the State Election Commission to get Manoj Tiwari and others arrested and have the matter investigated and take the strongest possible action as per the mandate of the State Election Commission," the complaint reads further.

Meanwhile, addressing the media earlier in the day, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed,"BJP is plotting to kill CM Arvind Kejriwal after failing at defaming him. BJP's fear and frustration about their certain loss in Gujarat and MCD elections is evident on the faces of their leaders now. We demand a fair probe in the matter from the Police and Election Commission".

When BJP failed in all its conspiracies to demoralise Kejriwal now Manoj Tiwari has threatened him. The language used by Manoj Tiwari proves that BJP is conspiring to kill him. Manoj Tiwari's statements have exposed the kind of conspiracy which is being strategised by BJP to kill Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia claimed, asking that Tiwari mentioned 'Arvind Kejriwal could be attacked anytime', but the question is how he knows about such an attack. This must be investigated seriously by the higher and competent authorities.

