AAP freebies can eclipse development, growth: Gujarat BJP chief

Surat, May 26 BJP Gujarat Chief C.R. Patil on Thursday said the people need to be cautious about the freebies being offered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as these can "eclipse" the development of the state.

Patil was addressing a gathering after dedicating the South Gujarat Medical Education and Research Institute in Surat. Without naming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "Some political leaders are visiting the state to criticize the state infrastructure, they are like an eclipse to Gujarat's development, we should keep distance from them and be aware of their propaganda."

He further said the state does not need 'Mohalla Clinics' as the health sector infrastructure was strong to meet the needs of the people. "Since the last 27 years, the BJP has put the state on the path of development and is progressing well, people do not need AAP-like party in the state," he said.

The BJP chief also cautioned the people about getting influenced by the promises of giving services at free of cost. He said, "Freebies are not good for the economy and can ruin the state."

Reacting on this, AAP leader Sagar Rabari told , "If Patil had at least once gone through the state government's own records, he would have never claimed that the state health sector is well equipped," and added, "According to the government's own statistics, several Community and Primary Health Centers are operational without doctors or specialised doctors, many hospitals don't have enough stock of medicine."

Rabari said, "There was a huge shortage of doctors in the state and it does not meet the WHO's standard of a doctor per one thousand population. Then how can Patil claim Gujarat a developed state."

The AAP leader said, "Not AAP but BJP is bigger eclipse for the state. To free the people of state from this eclipse AAP has entered into the state politics and will free people from the eclipse named BJP."

