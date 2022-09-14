AAP govt raking up 2015 police firing cases to divert attention: SAD chief

Chandigarh, Sep 14 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Wednesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is raking up the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan cases purely to divert people's attention from its 'scandals'.

The SAD chief, who was questioned by the SIT regarding the Kotkapura firing case which occurred in 2015, said all police actions are part of a laid down procedure.

"The decisions are taken by the administration. I am repeatedly being asked questions about the firing incident even though it is clear that this action was taken by the authorised officer," he said.

Asking the SIT to be fair and objective, Sukhbir Badal, who was questioned for the second time this month for nearly five hours, told the media, "I am ready to face questioning 100 times, but this issue should not be politicised."

He said it is shocking that despite the high court direction that there would not be any interference in the functioning of the SIT, which is to report directly to it, AAP minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal is issuing statements that the SIT is likely to arrest him any time.

"Under what authority is he making such statements," Badal asked, adding that the minister is liable to be prosecuted for contempt of court.

Asserting that the AAP government is also following in the footsteps of the previous Congress government, Badal said, "I am being summoned repeatedly to divert attention from the scandals of this government, the latest one being the extortion scam of minister Fauja Singh Sarari."

Stating that there were three cases which were being investigated, Badal said while investigation into the main case of sacrilege at Bargari was over with the AAP government submitting the final challan in the case, the two cases of firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura are being probed now.

"People want the culprits in all these cases to be brought to book and punished for their deeds, but this government is only playing politics on this issue," he said.

Speaking about the role of former IG-turned AAP legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap, the SAD President said the former IG had fabricated evidence to embroil the senior SAD leadership in false cases.

Rejecting the "blemished and manufactured" investigation carried by him, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had held that his "political theatrics" during the probe were clearly established, said the SAD president, adding, "I am hopeful that he will get the punishment for his wrongdoings."

Badal added that similarly, a false case has also been registered against former minister Bikram Majithia.

When questioned about 'Operation Lotus', Badal said, "There is smoke only where there is fire. It is clear that the AAP legislators are up for grabs. That is why a value is being put on them. They should not become ready partners to switch sides. Then no one will solicit their support or offer to purchase it."

