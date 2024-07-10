AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, Former Delhi Minister Raj Kumar Anand Join BJP

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and its former Delhi minister Raj Kumar Anand joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, July 10.

Anand, who hails from the Dalit community, was a minister in the city government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but quit the party over corruption after the AAP's convener was arrested in the excise case.

#WATCH | Sitting AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar joins BJP, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Rw3KIedu5p — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

The former MLA from Patel Nagar seat joined the BJP along with his wife Veena Anand, also a former legislator. He joined the BJP in the presence of its Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, and national general secretary, Arun Singh.