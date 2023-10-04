AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in connection with money-laundering case

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday, by the ED following the central agency's search at his residence in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22. According to a Hindustan Times report, the probe agency alleged that Singh was arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. In May this year, an ED chargesheet filed against arrested ex-deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia stated that a restaurateur named Dinesh Arora was extremely close to both Singh and Sisodia.

Earlier in the day, AAP had cried foul over the ED searches at Singh's residence. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said," "They have been probing the alleged liquor scam for the last year but nothing has been found yet. Nothing will be found at Sanjay Singh's residence. When someone is staring at defeat, they resort to desperate measures. That is what is happening right now". The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, named Kejriwal as the ‘kingpin’ in the case. “The public of the nation and Delhi has understood that if there's a kingpin in the Liquor scam it is Arvind Kejriwal on whose indications the Liquor scam in Delhi took place. The accused Dinesh Arora who is a businessman has accepted that at Delhi CM's residence, the meeting was held”, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had said in a press briefing.