AAP promises to reduce house tax, waive off water tax in UP

Lucknow, March 12 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Uttar Pradesh has promised to reduce house taxes by half and waive off water taxes in municipal bodies if it wins.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the party's UP in-charge, launched the party's slogan "House Tax Half, Water Tax Maaf" to woo the voters.

"The people of Delhi gave the AAP a chance and the party gave them a clean city, mohalla clinics and the best education system. Even the Punjab government is working on the Delhi model," Singh said.

He also declared in-charges for 633 urban local body seats in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and said the party will contest from every constituency.

Singh called the ED (Enforcement Directorate) the "Entertainment Department" and alleged that central agencies were being misused to target the opposition.

Alleging that central agencies are being misused to target opposition leaders, Singh said, "I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every day he is targeting opposition leaders. In Bengal, the CBI has lodged 30 cases against the TMC; against Congress, they have lodged 26 cases; in Bihar, 10 cases have been lodged against the opposition; the BSP has five cases, the Samajwadi Party has four cases against them, the NCP has three cases; in Kashmir, the National Conference has three cases. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the government is targeting every opposition party and its leaders. Modi should order to kill all the opposition leaders in an encounter and then he can sleep peacefully."

Singh said the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has accepted the report of the commission set up to look into the issue of reservation to Other Backward Castes (OBCs) in urban local body polls and expressed hope that the government will soon announce the election dates.

The party will reach out to the public and ask them to give the AAP an opportunity to clean their cities.

The AAP contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022 but failed to make any headway.



amita/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor