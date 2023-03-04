AAP protests outside Rouse Avenue Court against Sisodia's arrest

New Delhi, March 4 Aam Aadmi party leaders and workers on Saturday protested outside the Rouse Avenue Court demanding the release of jailed former chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Hundreds of party workers gathered before Sisodia's appearance outside the Rouse Avenue court which is just few metres from the party office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Sisodia was given five-day CBI custody in the Excise Police case which ended on Saturday and he was brought back to the court. The workers raised slogans like 'Manish Sisodia ko riha karo' (release Manish Sisodia).

The party workers took to the street hours after the AAP's Delhi convener and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held a meeting with some of the workers at the party headquarters.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed and the road outside the party office has been blocked.

