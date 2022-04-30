AAP ruling border state not in country's interest: Haryana Home Minister

Sharply reacting to the Patiala violence that took place on Friday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party ruling the border state is "not in the interest of the country".

Speaking to the media, Vij said, "We had said earlier that Punjab is a border state, the coming of Aam Aadmi Party in the border state is not in the interest of the country as their character is questioned. They are indulged with some people and its results have come out."

Alleging an increase in violence in Punjab since the formation of the AAP government in the state, Vij said that the people have started fighting among themselves with "weapons on the streets".

"People have started fighting among themselves with weapons on the streets, it is very dangerous and a matter of great concern and people should keep peace, trust the Union government, we do not have such activities in our country at all," he said.

Meanwhile, a day after clashes broke out between two groups in Punjab's Patiala leaving four people injured, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned the perpetrators stating that strict action will be taken against those who disrupt peace in the state.

Speaking to the reporters here at the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts today, Kejriwal said, "Whosoever will disrupt the peace of Punjab, strict action will be taken against them."

( With inputs from ANI )

