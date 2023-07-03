AAP says it has worked wonders in MCD by collecting Rs 1,113 cr property tax 

New Delhi, July 3 The AAP on Monday said that because of the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the MCD witnessed an unprecedented increase, in property tax collection for the first quarter of 2023-24 amounting to a staggering Rs 1,113 crore.

It said that this extraordinary achievement marks a surge of Rs 400 crore, compared to the previous year's first-quarter collection of Rs 695 crore.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "After AAP formed govt in MCD, people themselves have started paying tax properly. They know that now there is an honest government and every penny they pay will be spent on development. Earlier, people did not pay taxes during the time of BJP. They thought that the tax they paid gets stolen."

Aam Aadmi Party MCD in-charge and MLA, Durgesh Pathak, said, “This remarkable achievement demonstrates the public's trust in the AAP's commitment to transparency and effective governance, eradicating the corruption that plagued the MCD under the previous BJP regime. We are propelling the MCD towards a prosperous future, with the potential to operate profitably within the next 3-4 years,”.

Pathak,underlined the transformative measures undertaken by the AAP government and unveiled the consequent remarkable achievements, particularly the significant increase in house and property tax collection. He said that the tax collection figures for three consecutive financial years during a three-month period from April 1 to June 30, showcased a substantial increase after the AAP took charge in the MCD.

“During the previous 15-year-old tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the yearly increments in property tax collection by the MCD were relatively very modest, fluctuating generally between Rs 20 to 30 crores. However, after AAP came to power recently, the MCD accomplished an astonishing increase of approximately Rs 400 crores compared to the same quarter last year. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2021-22, the MCD’s collection amounted to INR 539 crores, followed by a rise to INR 695 crores in Q1 of the subsequent year, 2022-23. Even during their best year, BJP managed to increase tax collections by merely Rs 100 crores," Pathak said.

He said when the AAP assumed power and our appointed mayor took office the collection skyrocketed to an impressive Rs 1,113 crores for Q1 of the year 2023-24.

