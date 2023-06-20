AAP slams Modi's visit to US when Manipur is in grip of violence

New Delhi, June 20 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to the US when Manipur is burning.

"Violence in Manipur is not stopping. PM is going to America," AAP tweeted with a sixteen-second video of the Manipur violence.

AAP has raised questions about the PM's foreign tour, indicating that he should not have gone abroad when Manipur has been hit by violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his two-nation tour of the US and Egypt on Tuesday, calling his invitation to the US by President Joe Biden "a reflection of the vigor and vitality of the partnership between our democracies."

"I am travelling to the United States of America on a state visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This special invitation is a reflection of the vigor and vitality of the partnership between our democracies," he said in a statement while departing for the two-nation tour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor