AAP sticks to its demand to conduct Mayoral election today

New Delhi, Jan 24 After the adjournment of the MCD House following ruckus created by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Mayoral election, the AAP demanded that the meeting should be called back by the House immediately, and the Mayoral election should be held on Tuesday itself.

Addressing a press briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "As all the councillors, MLAs, and MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party are sitting in the House, the meeting should be immediately called back and the election for the Mayor's post should be conducted today itself."

Sisodia said that as the BJP is staring at a certain defeat in the Mayoral election, it has resorted to 'cheating' and 'hooliganism'.

Slamming the BJP for the adjournment of the House, Sisodia said, "If the BJP has the courage, then it should accept defeat now. If the BJP has any faith in democracy and the Constitution, it should accept the fact that the people of Delhi have defeated them."

He added, "The AAP councillors attended the House proceedings peacefully, and were sure that the Mayor will be elected today. But BJP councillors again created ruckus and got the House adjourned for the first 15 minutes and after that, the ProTem Officer came and adjourned the House for an indefinite period."

Delhi's people have elected AAP with complete majority and the BJP is not able to accept this fact, he said.

"They are not letting the Mayoral election happen. First, the BJP created ruckus on January 6. Today again it has disrupted the election process," Sisodia told the media.

"It is clear that BJP is running away from the elections. People have defeated the BJP and they know that when the Aam Aadmi Party's Mayor will work in Delhi, the works which BJP could not do in the past 15 years will start taking shape. The BJP is strangling democracy and the Constitution with its actions," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor