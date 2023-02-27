AAP supporters protest in Patna over Sisodia arrest

Patna, Feb 27 In wake of the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Monday protested against the BJP outside its office here.

The AAP supporters gathered outside the BJP office at Veerchand Patel Path here and shouted slogans "Bhajpa Bhagao Desh Bachao" while demanding the immediate release of Sisodia. They have claimed that the democracy of the country is under serious threat due to the BJP.

They were involved in a scuffle with the police present there in large numbers. Senior police officers reached the spot and managed to convince them to move away from the BJP office, where security has been beefed up.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia on Sunday night after 8 hours of questioning in New Delhi over allegations that the Delhi excise policy had left to a loss of revenue for the Delhi government.

