AAP terms BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' promise as a lie

New Delhi, Dec 30 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the BJP of reneging on its MCD poll promise of 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' in the nartional capital.

In a press briefing, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed that during the MCD elections, BJP had sought votes from people living the slum clusters promising 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan'. But as soon as the MCD elections got over, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) put up notices saying the slum clusters are being moved to Narela.

"It has not been a month and the DDA has pasted notices at the Navjeevan and Jawahar camps, informing the people living there that they will be shifted to Narela and that the JJ clusters will be razed," Atishi said.

"The BJP's promise has proved to be fake. On Thursday evening, the DDA issued a notice and posted it at the Navjeevan Camp and the JLN Camp," she claimed.

Atishi said that just one day before the Model Code of Conduct for the MCD elections came into place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an event in which he met some residents from the Bhoomiheen camp in Kalkaji and gave them registration papers of their new houses.

"I also want to tell the leaders of the BJP that this notice from the DDA has now exposed the party and shown it to the people that their leaders can lie to any extant for the sake of getting votes," Atishi said.

Atishi also told the media that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised that he will not allow bulldozers to run on a single slum until every slum dweller in Delhi gets a house.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor