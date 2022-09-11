AAP to expose 'poor' condition of UP schools

Lucknow, Sep 11 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Uttar Pradesh will soon expose the 'poor' condition of government schools in the state.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that within this month, the party will set up exhibitions across the state using the photos, which have mostly been shared on social media till now, to show people that the current BJP government in the state has failed to make any improvements in the education sector.

Singh said that they have thousands of photographs and videos showing the "decrepit state" of UP government schools, even in places like state capital Lucknow.

"We already have information on about 600-700 schools from across the state. In some places there are no buildings, some are being used as cow sheds, toilets in most are non-existent or barely functional, in some school children do not have uniforms, in some they do not have books. We have made these viral through social media but now, we want to take these to people across the state," Singh said.

On September 12, the party will be releasing a video of these photographs and video footage acquired through the one week of their 'Selfie with Sarkari School' campaign.

The next step of this campaign will be the 'School Bachao Abhiyaan' where photo exhibitions of schools will be set up in each district and an appeal will be made to the government to take cognisance of these reports.

