AAP to hold 2,500 'Nukkad Sabhas' in Delhi after Sisodia arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a door-to-door campaign to reach out to the citizens of Delhi after the arrest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

On Thursday evening, an organisational meeting was chaired by AAP Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai at his residence in this regard.

All AAP District in-charges and local leaders were present in the meeting.

While talking to ANI, Gopal Rai said, "PM Modi has adopted an authoritarian approach and arrested the country's best Education Minister Manish Sisodia and also misused the central agencies to keep Satyendar Jain in jail. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with all the MLAs and councillors and asked them to reach out to the people and inform them of the truth of the case."

"It was decided at the meeting that our party workers will reach out to the people and reveal to them how the central agencies were misused by the Modi government to arrest our senior leaders. We will organise Nukkad Sabhas in every neighbourhood of Delhi and reveal to the people the conspiracy organised by the Prime Minister to stop the Aam Aadmi Party. Our leaders have been arrested for these reasons and we will inform the people about it," he added.

Gopal Rai further said, "BJP has been claiming that Manish Sisodia had taken a bribe in the alleged liquor scam. Yet despite conducting several raids over the last six months including at his house, bank, locker, and ancestral village, not a single penny has been found by the central agencies. Sisodia did not take any bribe, then how will the central agencies be able to find the money trail."

"On Friday, party workers' meetings will be held in all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi to expose the BJP on this matter. On Saturday, AAP workers will hold Mohalla Sabhas across Delhi. Later on March 6 and 7, meetings will be organised in every polling station in Delhi and finally, on March 10, Nukkad Sabhas will be organised in every neighbourhood of Delhi to reach out to the residents. At the moment this initiative is being at the state level, but soon the party will also carry out this initiative at the national level" Gopal Rai added.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in the excise policy case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the top court is not inclined to entertain the petition at this stage, suggesting that Sisodia move the Delhi High Court.

"We cannot interfere in the matter as it may open the gate of people approaching the top court in every such matter," the bench observed.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to CBI custody for 5 days.

The CBI had also quizzed AAP leader Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the now-junked Delhi excise policy.

Jain is currently lodged in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

( With inputs from ANI )

