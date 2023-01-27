AAP urges EC to curb 'allurements' by politicians in K'taka

Bengaluru, Jan 27 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has submitted a complaint to the State Election Commission of Karnataka, seeking "severe punishment" against political parties that are enticing voters with incentives such as cookers, sarees, bangles, and silver Ganesha idols.

"It is challenging to identify when and where corrupt politic distribute items such as cookers and sarees to voters," AAP's Karnataka unit working president Mohan Dasari said while addressing the media on Friday.

"Our honest volunteers were able to investigate and uncover such instances. Despite the difficulties, we were able to convince voters to return the items and bring them to light. It's concerning that politic are giving away items like silver Ganesha idols, leading to questions about the fairness of the election. The Election Commission needs to take immediate action against these practices," he added.

"The BJP, Congress, and the JD-S are undermining the principles of democracy by offering gifts to voters," Dasari said.

Stating that voters should make their decisions based on the background, ideology, accomplishments, and promises of politic, not by the gifts they receive, the AAP leader said: "These politic are using the tax money of the public, which they have looted during their tenure, to bribe voters. The public should not be swayed by such tactics and instead vote for honesty and integrity."

"Politic are taking advantage of the fact that the model code of conduct is only enforced once the election process begins. They are offering bribes even before the code of conduct is in place.

"To ensure a fair election, the Election Commission should take action to stop these bribes before the model code of conduct comes into effect. There should be an investigation to reveal the source of the funds used to make these lavish offers," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor