AAP will dent Cong more than BJP in Rajasthan Assembly polls

New Delhi, July 28 About 47 per cent people in Rajasthan feel that the Congress will suffer the most if the AAP contests the Assembly polls later this year, an opinion poll predicted on Friday.

The ABP-CVoter opinion poll, which was carried out between June 26 to July 25 in all the 200 Assembly seats of the desert state involving 14,085 people asked which party will suffer more if AAP contests the Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

According to the survey, 46.5 per cent people feel that Congress will suffer while 27.2 per cent felt that BJP will suffer if AAP contests the Assembly polls later this year in the desert state.

The survey also said that 21.7 per cent BJP people, 37.4 per cent Congress people and 23.3 per cent others feel that the saffron party will suffer if AAP contests in the elections later this year.

The survey also said that about 54.8 per cent of BJP, 34.7 per cent of Congress and 49.3 per cent others feel that the grand old party will suffer if AAP contests in the elections.

Meanwhile, 25.3 per cent said they don't know and cannot comment.

