AAP’s Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj sworn in as Delhi ministers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were on Thursday sworn in as ministers by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena. While Atishi will look into Education, Saurabh has been given the charge of Health ministry.Following the resignations of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and minister Satyendar Jain, both currently in Tihar jail in alleged corruption and money laundering cases respectively, two Cabinet berths had fallen vacant.

Atishi and Bharadwaj will be attending the Delhi Assembly's Budget Session commencing from March 17 as ministers after their swearing in on March 9, the sources said."The President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Shri Manish Sisodia, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect," an official notification said. Bharadwaj has been an MLA of the AAP since 2013 and is currently the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.He was a minister of the short-lived first Kejriwal government in 2013.Atishi is an MLA of the AAP since 2020 and has been associated with the party since its inception.