AAP's Gujarat candidate kidnapped by BJP: Sisodia

New Delhi, Nov 16 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that BJP has kidnapped Kanchan Jariwala their candidates from Surat (East).

"The BJP is losing badly in this Assembly election in Gujarat and so is fuming. It has kidnapped Aam Aadmi Party's Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala", alleged Sisodia while addressing medipersons.

Sisodia said that Jariwala was last seen at the RO office on Tuesday. They (BJP) tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressured to withdraw his nomination. This raises questions on the election commission also, he said.

"Kanchan and his family have been missing since yesterday. He went to the office to get his nomination paper scrutinised. As soon as he came out after the scrutiny, BJP goons took him away from there. Since then his whereabouts are not known", Deputy CM claimed.

Terming it "dangerous" for democracy, he said that the Election Commission is known for conducting fair elections. If a candidate has been kidnapped, how the fair election will be held", he asked.

"This is not that the AAP candidate has been kidnapped but the democracy has been hijacked", he said.

"I am Going to the Central Election Commission right now. In Gujarat, BJP got AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala kidnapped from Surat East on the basis of goons and then got the nomination withdrawn on the basis of police. In such a situation, what is the point of the election then?" he said in a tweet.

