AAP's oath-taking of Punjab cabinet in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village

By IANS | Published: March 10, 2022 07:39 PM2022-03-10T19:39:02+5:302022-03-10T19:50:07+5:30

Chandigarh, March 10 After the historic victory of the Aam Aadmi Party Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published ...

AAP's oath-taking of Punjab cabinet in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village | AAP's oath-taking of Punjab cabinet in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village

AAP's oath-taking of Punjab cabinet in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village

Next

Chandigarh, March 10 After the historic victory of the Aam Aadmi Party

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Aam Aadmi PartyAam aadmi party nationalAam aadmi party.theAam aadmi party governmentAap aadmi partyThe aam aadmi partyBharatiya janta party national