AAP's Rajesh Rishi calls for probe into safety violations at Oyo Hotels, PGs, Hospitals, & coaching institutes

New Delhi, Aug 17 Aam Aadmi Party member Rajesh Rishi, while discussing in a Special Session of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, stated that everyone knows that illegal things happen at Oyo Hotels and they operate without proper safety clearances and do not give commercial water bills.

He demanded the formation of a committee to investigate Oyo Hotels, PG rooms, hospitals, and coaching institutes that are operating without valid fire certificates.

Rishi highlighted that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is sending notices to coaching institutes. He also wants to know who authorised their operation in the area and who is responsible for sending them notices.

He emphasised: "There are hospitals that lack fire safety clearances, coaching institutes are functioning without completing necessary formalities, and then there are Oyo Hotels. We are all aware of the reasons behind Oyo hotels' operations. Illicit activities take place in Oyo rooms, and they also fail to provide proper commercial invoices. Therefore, a committee should be established to conduct an investigation."

Rishi mentioned that a fire incident had occurred at Mata Chanan Devi hospital, but it was the only hospital with valid fire safety certificates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor