Abhishek Banerjee must cooperate in case related to Kuntal Ghosh's letter: Calcutta HC

Kolkata, May 8 A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday observed that Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee must cooperate in the investigation relating to a letter by expelled youth Trinamool leader Kuntal Ghosh alleging that the central agencies are putting pressure on him to name Banerjee in the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in state-run schools in West Bengal.

It was the first hearing on the matter at the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, where the case has been transferred from the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay following an order of the Supreme Court last month.

The counsel for Banerjee pleaded for some time since the latter was not aware that the matter will come up for hearing on Monday.

While admitting the plea, Justice Sinha observed that Banerjee should have been aware of the date of hearing.

"No one is above investigation. Please cooperate in the process of investigation. What is the problem there," Justice Sinha asked.

Banerjee's counsel argued that the order was passed by the previous bench without hearing their point of view. He also submitted that his client is not aware of what is the exact charge against him and also how his name got tagged in the case.

Justice Sinha told Banerjee's counsel that even she is not saying at this moment that whatever charges are levelled against his client are true.

"But there is a need for cooperation from your side in the process of investigation. Let the investigating agency decide who is involved and who is not. The legal system is above all. Everyone should cooperate in the process of investigation," Justice Sinha said.

