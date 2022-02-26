Abolition of permanent membership in Bhakra Beas Management Board attack on rights of Haryana, says BS Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday opposed the abolition of the permanent membership of Punjab and Haryana in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and termed it as an attack on the rights of Haryana.

Hooda, in a press statement, said that according to the Bhakra Beas Management Board Rules, 1974, the member (power) in BBMB was from Punjab and the member (irrigation) was from Haryana.

"But in the amended rules of 2022, this requirement has been done away with. Under the amended rules, the criteria for the selection of members have also been defined in such a way that the electricity departments of Haryana and Punjab cannot meet the criteria," he said.

The former chief minister said there has been a reduction in the posts available from the Haryana quota in BBMB in the past as well, due to the neglect of the state government.

"The Haryana government did not say anything then, and they continue to be silent even after the new decision of the Union Government. This silence of BJP-JJP government is anti-state," he stated.

"All the political parties of Punjab, including the Congress, are unanimous and raising their voice against this decision to protect the interest of the state. In such a situation, the Haryana government, along with all the parties, should oppose this decision and protect the rights of the state," Hooda added.

In the statement, Hooda also drew the government's attention to the damage to the crops due to intermittent rain and hailstorm for two days.

"Crops have been damaged in many districts including Narnaul, Gurugram, Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sirsa and Ambala, due to the rains. In many districts including Rewari, Mahendragarh, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, hailstorm has caused huge destruction in the fields, causing major damage to many crops including wheat and mustard," he said.

Hooda said the government should take cognizance of this loss and immediately announce special Girdawari and compensation.

"The farmers have not yet received compensation for the losses incurred in the last Rabi season. The government should pay the outstanding compensation without delay, to support the farmers who are facing unseasonal rain, hailstorm and waterlogging for several consecutive seasons," he said.

With inputs from ANI

