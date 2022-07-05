ACB conducts raids on Oppn leader Siddaramaiah's right hand man in K'taka

Bengaluru, July 5 Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence and offices of Congress MLA and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, right hand man of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

According to sources, the raids are being conducted in connection with the multi-crore IMA scandal. Simultaneous raids are being conducted at multiple locations by a team of more than 40 officers.

The residence Silver Oak Apartments in the Cantonment area, guest house in Sadashivanagar, G.K. Associates office in Banashankari, and National Travels office in Chamarajpet are being raided.

Earlier, raids were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence and offices of Khan. Sources said that the ED raids unearthed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. As per the directions of the ED, the ACB has registered a complaint and conducted raids, sources said.

Tight security arrangements have been made in Chamarajpet and the Cantonment area where the raids are being carried out. Congress workers and supporters of Khan, who gathered at his residence, raised slogans against the ruling BJP. The police department has deputed a platoon of the Karnataka State Reserve Police to manage the protestors.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the raids have been conducted regarding pending cases against Khan. The sleuths are taking action based on evidence.

"We will not obstruct the police from performing their duties. They are conducting raids wherever it is required. CID and ACB wings are doing a good job," Bommai stated.

