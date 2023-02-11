"Act as per constitution": Mallikarjun Kharge lashes out at PM Modi, Shah in Jharkhand

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led central government and described their leaders as "a bunch of liars", adding further, "whenever they had raised voice for poor people, it was stifled by the governing party".

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of making fake promises and telling lies to the people of this country, Kharge on Saturday described the leaders of the saffron party as a "gang of liars".

While referring to the deletion of a part of the speech of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Kharge said, "whenever we raise our voice, it is being stifled".

Kharge roared at Prime Minister Modi, questioning him, "Where is freedom of speech? It is not in Parliament? It is not outside Parliament," Kharge said after inaugurating Congress' "Haath se Haath Jodo" campaign from Sahebganj, Jharkhand.

Kharge added: "If someone talks about honesty. If someone guides them to the truth, then they send him to jail. Modi ji and Shah ji are very strong in 'Todh and Phodh'. They have formed many Todh and Phodh Sarkars".

Kharge recalled how BJP toppled elected governments in states like the MVA government in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Manipur, where were in majority and in Goa too.

"First they topple the elected governments, then they claim to be following the ideals of democracy,' Kharge alleged.

Kharge asked leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party to follow the constitution of the country given to them by Dr BR Ambedkar.

The campaign is believed to be an attempt to outreach people and increase the party's support base before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign will be held from January 26 to March 26.

The Congress workers will do door-to-door canvassing and will reach out to every single house in 10 lakh polling booths of 6 lakh villages and 2.5 lakh gram panchayats," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh had said earlier.

Under the rubric of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan, the party aims to cover about 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, 6 lakh villages, and over 10 lakh polling stations.

During the follow-up campaign, the party is mulling distributing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter and a chargesheet, listing failures of the BJP government, among the general public.

( With inputs from ANI )

