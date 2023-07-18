Adequate coal available for thermal plants, no plant shut due to shortage, says Centre

New Delhi, July 18 The government on Tuesday clarified that there is adequate coal availability for thermal power plants across the country.

In a statement, the Coal Ministry further clarified that no power plant has been closed on account of non-availability of dry fuel. Those plants which have been closed must be on account of some other reasons, it said.

As on July 16, thermal power plant end coal stock stood at 33.46 million tonnes, which is 28 per cent higher compared to the corresponding period of last financial year.

Coal availability at all locations including pithead coal stock at mine end, stock in transit and thermal power plants is 103 million tonnes as against 76.85 million tonnes last year, which is 34 per cent higher.

The ministry is also closely coordinating with all central generating companies and state entities and there is absolutely no shortage of coal for the power sector.

The Coal Ministry also stated that production during July has been much higher than the corresponding period last year. In fact, coal production has been very insignificantly affected due to rains. This has been made possible through mine-wise advance planning for the monsoon season, it said.

Coal companies have undertaken construction of cemented roads for uninterrupted evacuation from larger mines. Transportation from nine coal mines to railway sidings have been started through mechanised coal handling plants. Coal companies have also planned to extract coal from upper seams, resultantly coal production from April 1 to July 16 2023 has been 258.57 million tonnes as against 236.69 million tonnes last year.

At the same time, coal dispatches to power sector has been 233 million tonnes as against 224 million tonnes last year.

In fact, due to substantial availability, coal companies have supplied huge additional quantities to non-regulated sector during this period. It may also be noted that the growth in thermal power generation this year is only 2.04 per cent whereas growth in coal production has been over 9 per cent.

Regarding availability of railway rakes, adequate rakes are being made available by the Railway Ministry for all the subsidiaries, paving the way for sufficient availability of coal stocks at thermal power plants. The Ministries of Coal, Railways, and Power are working in close coordination to ensure adequate availability of coal for all the thermal power plants.

