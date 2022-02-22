Aerial combat, individual formations highlight Day 2 of IAF-RAFO's bilateral exercise

Jaipur, Feb 22 The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) are taking part in a bilateral exercise named Eastern Bridge-VI from February 21-25 at the Jodhpur Air Force station.

This is the sixth edition of the exercise which will provide an opportunity to enhance operational capability and interoperability between the two air forces.

On Tuesday, the second day of the bilateral exercise, there were interactions and familiarisation carried out with men and machines which were followed by preparations for aerial combat.

Individual formations and small-scale aerial combats were practised. Large-scale engagements will be practised at the latter half of the exercise, said defence officials, adding that both forces aim to learn the best practices of each other.

Mirage and Jaguar aircraft together flew with Air Force's leading fighter Sukhoi along with Oman's F-16. All of them flew one to one apart from forming different formations.

Participation of IAF and RAFO in this exercise will promote professional interaction, exchange of experiences and enhancement of operational knowledge, besides strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, said officials.

