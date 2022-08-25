Affidavit filed in Calcutta HC alleges recruitment irregularities in co-op bank

Kolkata, Aug 25 At a time when West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress is already saddled with multiple central agency enquiries relating to teachers' recruitment and cattle smuggling scams, a supplementary affidavit was filed at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday on a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging massive irregularities in the recruitments in a leading central co-operative bank in the state.

In the supplementary affidavit filed before the division bench of the Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Rajarshi Bharadwaj, the applicant has named state Cooperation Minister, Arup Ray and his close associates in Tamluk- Ghatal Central Co-operative Bank Ltd for their alleged involvement behind the recruitment irregularities there.

Incidentally, Roy was also named in a PIL regarding assets and property details of 19 heavyweight Trinamool leaders, including seven current ministers, where Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been directed by the same division bench to be a party. Roy was among the three state ministers who filed a review petition with the same bench for reconsidering the decision to make ED a party.

In the supplementary affidavit, it has been alleged that the actual recruitment in the said central co-operative bank was 135, whereas the advertisement against which such recruitments were made were for 52 posts. In the supplementary affidavit it was alleged that Roy, as the Cooperation Minister approved these additional recruitments which happened flouting all norms where many got appointed without even applying for the positions.

Reacting to the development, Roy said that anyone has the liberty to make an allegation to the court which is not necessarily true. "However, I never made any recommendation and there had not been any irregularity in the recruitment. I have full faith in the judiciary and I am sure that the truth will be revealed soon," he said.

