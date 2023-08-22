After 13 years, MCD employees receiving salaries on 1st day of month: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 22 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met with sanitation workers and awarded certificates of permanence to 317 employees at an event held at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

During the event, Kejriwal said that after 13 years, employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received their salaries on the first date of the month.

“I met with all the employees and everyone is extremely happy. Prior to this, in 2010, the employees were given salaries on a particular date. We will also make sure that the remaining employees are made permanent.

"This is my guarantee. We will fulfil every promise. Together, we will make Delhi not only the cleanest city in the country, but also in the world. We will involve the people of Delhi in this initiative,” Kejriwal said.

Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, and senior officials of the municipal corporation were present at the event.

Kejriwal started his address with the slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

"Today, seeing you so happy fills me with joy. I want to congratulate the 317 workers who are getting certificates of regularisation. The rest of the MCD employees will also get their permanent appointment letters... This process has just started and it's a rigorous process. Before the elections, I gave you the guarantee of making MCD employees permanent, and I will fulfil it at any cost.

"It may take some time, but everyone will get their permanent appointment letters. I'm extremely happy to know that for the last two months, you are receiving your salaries on the first day of the month.

"The last time it happened was in 2010 when all the A, B, C, and D department staff received their salaries on time. After 13 long years, all the employees have received their salaries on time now," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also said that it was the same MCD, same employees, and same officials, but AAP has reformed it.

"I'm hopeful that within a few months, we will make Delhi a neat and tidy city. I was hopeful that revenue of the MCD will rise and you will start receiving your salaries on the first day of month, but I didn't expect that to happen so soon," Kejriwal said.

