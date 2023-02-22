After 3 adjourned MCD meetings, Delhi to get mayor today

New Delhi, Feb 22 After three adjourned meetings of the MCD House, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to make its fourth attempt to elect a mayor on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court on Friday had said that nominated members cannot vote in the election for the Mayoral poll, the reason for the tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the MCD election result.

The top court had on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The previous three meetings held on January 6 and 24 and February 6 were adjourned following a ruckus between the BJP and AAP councillors over the issues of nominated councillors' right to vote in the election.

The last meeting of MCD councillors held on February 6 was adjourned until the next date amid sloganeering and ruckus over the issues of aldermen voting rights. MCD Presiding Officer had said that the polls to elect mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously. She also had said that as per the DMC Act aldermen are eligible to vote in the mayor, deputy mayor polls.

However, after the court made it clear that the nominated members cannot vote, Delhi is likely to get a mayor, deputy mayor and members of standing committee on Wednesday.

