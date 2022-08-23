After angry exchange over phone with Kerala minister, cop transferred

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 An audio link of a conversation between Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and a police inspector, Girilal, over the phone has gone viral.

And the expected outcome has also materialised as the news is that the officer has been transferred.

Girilal, who was the station house officer at the Vattapara police station in the capital city's suburbs, after this episode has got his marching orders and has been posted in the vigilance department.

The audio which went viral in Malayalam begins with the call coming from the office of Anil. After his staff ensure that the police official is on the other end, the phone is handed over to the minister.

After the customary greetings, Anil says he is calling after a woman from his constituency (Nedumangadu in the capital district) approached him with a complaint about her husband.

As soon as Anil says this, the inspector says that he is aware of the case and he will do a fair and just job.

This reply of the officer seems to have irked Anil.

Soon Anil's voice stiffens, but Girilal continues to say that he will do a just job which upsets Anil even more.

Anil is then heard saying that the answer should have been about rounding up the husband.

To this, the inspector says, "How is it possible, if you say like this, and if I do that, no one will be there to protect me."

"I will do only a just job, notwithstanding whoever calls me... I am the one who does my job honestly and does not collect money from anybody," said the inspector.

This further angers Anil. The inspector continues and says that the minister should not behave like this, as he always does his job in the right manner.

"Just as you are taping, I am also taping this call. I will not be able to do what you say. I will act as the law says," says Girilal.

With the 10-day special Assembly session currently on, the Congress-led opposition is likely to use this conversation to take on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet.

