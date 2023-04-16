After Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead, police beef up security in UP

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 : After gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Police imposed section 144 across the state and beefed up security.

ays after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

As many as three people were arrested, informed police after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday.

"Three people have been arrested and they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said.

In this regard, Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts, in the aftermath of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed being shot dead in Prayagraj, officials informed.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident. CM Yogi immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. Chief Minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter," the officials said.

A forensic team reached the spot to inspect the spot of the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a late-night meeting instructed the state police officers to be on high alert and ensure law and order are maintained across the state.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed Police officers to be on alert, ensure peace, law and order are maintained in the state and the public doesn't face any trouble," according to the Chief Minister office's statement.

The meeting at Chief Minister's residence was attended by UP Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad, UP Police Director General of Police (DGP) RK Vishwakarma and other senior officials.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appealed to the public to avoid paying attention to rumours about the incident.

"CM has also appealed to people not to pay any attention to rumours. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours," the official statement mentioned.

UP Police officials conducted flag march and patrolling in various districts of the state.

UP state minister and BJP leader Suresh Kumar Khanna stated that when crime reaches its peak some decisions come directly from nature.

"When crime reaches its peak some decisions come directly from nature. This is the call of nature and there should be no comment on it," he said.

Various political leaders from the opposition reacted sharply to the incident.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi said that the murders of mafia turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed is a perfect example of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's big failure on law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi's big failure of law and order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder," Owaisi tweeted.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in the aftermath of the incident said that crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh.

"Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this (alleged encounter killings), an ambience of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating such an ambience," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Sitaram Yechury also took to Twitter and said, "Jungle Raj under BJP Yogi govt in UP. It's USP: Encounter killings, Bulldozer politics and patronising criminals. Enforce rule of law; apprehend perpetrators and punish them stringently".

Congress leader Rashid Alvi asked for the UP Chief Minister's resignation.

"This shows the law and order situation of UP. This looks like a big conspiracy. There must be thorough probe & judicial inquiry into this and UP CM must resign," he said.

The advocate of Atiq Ahmed, Vijay Mishra mentioned that police officials immediately caught shooters who fired at Atiq.

"Police were taking them for medical check-ups. Gunshots were heard when we entered the hospital. Police immediately caught shooters at the spot," he said.

Moments before their killing, both criminals, who were accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, were speaking to the media while being taken for a medical and their murder was captured on camera.

"Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go)" were Atiq Ahmed's last words, when asked what did he have to say on not being taken to his son Asad's funeral.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor