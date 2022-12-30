After CRPF, Delhi Police reiterates Rahul Gandhi breached security protocol

New Delhi, Dec 30 Days after Congress General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah claiming lapses in Rahul Gandhi's security in the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Delhi Police has also submitted its report alleging that Gandhi was seen breaking the cordon.

According to sources, the report submitted to MHA stated that Gandhi did not follow the security protocol, and that there were complete security arrangements.

"Delhi Police's security, traffic, and special branch units have submitted their reports," said the sources.

"Police had also deployed many policemen in plain uniform, and made a security cordon for Congress MP," said the sources.

On Thursday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had said that necessary security arrangements were made for Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines, but he violated the rules 113 times and was duly informed of the same.

CRPF deployed in Gandhi's security responded to the question raised by the Congress regarding the lapse in his security and the letter written by the party to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The CRPF, in its reply submitted to the MHA, said that Gandhi violated the fixed security instructions several times since 2020, including during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

It added that the violations had been brought to the leader's notice from time to time.

According to CRPF, the arrangements were made in coordination with the state police and security agencies, after advanced communication regarding security before each tour, in addition to Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) that was done for Gandhi's security before the Yatra entered Delhi.

According to CRPF, the Delhi Police informed that security personnel were deployed adequately, and that the security arrangements made for the protectee work when the person himself follows the prescribed guidelines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor