After denial of RS ticket, RCP Singh says 'Thank You' to Nitish

Patna, May 30 A day after Janata Dal-United (JD-U) denied ticket to Union Minister R.C.P. Singh for the Rajya Sabha poll, he on Monday said his fate will be decided by the Prime Minister.

R.C.P. Singh also thanked CM Nitish Kumar.

"At present, the party and our leader Nitish Kumar have not asked me to step down from the post of Union Minister. My current tenure as Rajya Sabha comes to an end on July 6. I will go to New Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His decision would be final. He has the special privilege to retain me as a union minister," Singh said.

"I was Rajya Sabha MP for 12 years representing JD-U and I am thankful to my leader Nitish Kumar. I worked honestly on whatever responsibility was given to me. I became union minister at the Centre following approval by Nitish Kumar. I did not make any decision including my selection as the union minister," Singh said.

"I am a person who belongs to the organisation of the JD-U. Everyone knew that I was responsible for strengthening the party at booth level in Bihar. I made 33 different wings in the party in the state. The present leadership of the organization of JD-U reduced it to 12-13. I will request the state president of Bihar (Umesh Kushwaha) to revive them again. If the party would not give any responsibility or post to me, I would still be a primary member of the party and I will go to the ground level and I am committed to working for the organisation again," he said.

"In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP managed to win more than 300 seats, a comfortable majority to form the government at the Centre. Despite that, PM Narendra Modi gave space to alliance partners in his government. So we have to thank him for this," Singh said.

He further added that his relationship with party's national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh is normal and there is no rivalry with him. He also said that if Khiru Mahto, who is now the official candidate of the JD-U for Rajya Sabha poll, will invite him during nomination, he will go there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor