After ECI's decision, Shiv Sena central office comes up in CM's hometown

Thane, Feb 23 Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction as the real Shiv Sena, the party's central office has come up in Thane.

The new Shiv Sena Central Office is named 'Anand Ashram' in Thane - which incidentally is the home town of Shinde, and his political mentor, the late Anand Dighe.

In a letter two days ago, the party Secretary, Sanjay More has decreed that the 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' should henceforth be called Shiv Sena, since the original party name and symbol (Bow-and-Arrow) have been given to them by the ECI on February 17.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena's central office was at the iconic Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar (Mumbai) which is in the control of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction headed by ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena Bhavan belongs to a Thackeray family trust as also the Prabodhan Prakashan with publications like dailies "Saamana", "Dopahar Ka Saaman" and "Marmik" weekly, and will remain with the Thackeray side.

The developments came close on the heels of the party's first national executive meeting which anointed Shinde as its 'Chief Leader' late on Tuesday, making it the first time that the 56-year-old Shiv Sena - founded by the late Balasaheb Thacekray in June 1966 - shall be led by a non-Thackeray family person.

Thereafter, allaying apprehensions in some quarters, Shinde and other party leaders announced that they would not stake claim to Shiv Sena Bhavan and other assets of the Thackeray side.

