After jailed ministers' resignation, Delhi to get two new ministers

New Delhi, Feb 28 After two jailed ministers of Delhi government - Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday, two new ministers will join the cabinet to continue the functioning of the government.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardway said that there is a small cabinet in Delhi which includes six ministers apart from chief minister. Most of the important portfolios were held by these two ministers, who have resigned, in that case two ministers will join the cabinet soon, he said.

Blaming BJP-led central government for the conspiracy, AAP leader said, "Two ministers of the Delhi government are in jail today. They have resigned from the cabinet. Delhi has very small cabinet that includes chief minister and other six ministers. As important ministries were held by these two leaders, two new ministers will join the cabinet in their places to ensure smooth functioning of Delhi Government."

However, Bhardwaj did not disclose any time line of inducting new ministers in the cabinet. After Satyendar Jain landed in the jail, Sisodia was given the charges of his ministries. Sisodia had total 18 ministries that included Education, Health, Industry, Home, Excise among others.

"It is unfortunate for the country that Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain known for their work have been implicated in false cases by the Centre. It has given a signal in the country that the Centre is behind this entire episode," he claimed.

Reiterating that the cases against both the leaders are fabricated, he said that such politics is detrimental to the society and is going to ruin the society in the longer run. Both of our senior ministers dedicated their lives and careers for the upliftment of Delhi and its people, but the BJP has subjected them to the lowest of the low levels of politics, he argued.

"No matter what, the whole Aam Aadmi Party, all its cadres, and the entirety of the Delhi government will continue to stand in solidarity with Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor